Dontayvion Wicks Injury: Week-to-week with shoulder injury

Wicks (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports.

Wicks exited Sunday's win over the Cardinals due to the shoulder injury. His week-to-week status suggests Wicks could miss Green Bay's Week 7 home game against the Texans, though his participation or lack thereof in practice will provide a hint as to his availability. Jayden Reed (ankle), Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs should continue to operate as the Packers' top three receivers.