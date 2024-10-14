Fantasy Football
Dontayvion Wicks Injury: Week-to-week with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Wicks (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports.

Wicks exited Sunday's win over the Cardinals due to the shoulder injury. His week-to-week status suggests Wicks could miss Green Bay's Week 7 home game against the Texans, though his participation or lack thereof in practice will provide a hint as to his availability. Jayden Reed (ankle), Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs should continue to operate as the Packers' top three receivers.

Dontayvion Wicks
Green Bay Packers
