Dontayvion Wicks News: Back in box score

Wicks was targeted twice and had one reception for 25 yards in Sunday's 38-10 victory over the 49ers.

Wicks was shut out in back-to-back appearances leading up to Sunday's contest, but he got back on the board with a long reception in the fourth quarter of the game. Opportunities have been lacking for Wicks, who has just three 20-yard receptions in 2024 after racking up 11 of those across 15 regular-season games in 2023. He could see a boost in targets in Week 13 if fellow receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) is unable to play, but he will enter with just three receptions for 36 yards across his last four appearances, and he will take on a Miami defense that has shut down opposing wideouts as well as anyone.