Wicks was listed as a limited participant on Green Bay's first two practice reports of Week 13, but he's now been cleared to play through his lingering calf injury, as usual. The third-year wideout looks set to benefit from increased opportunities n Thanksgiving Day, with Savion Williams (foot) and Jayden Reed (shoulder\/foot), the latter of whom remains on IR, both ruled out to face Detroit, and Matthew Golden (wrist) listed as questionable. Though Wicks hasn't yet scored or logged a single game with at least 50 receiving yards across nine regular-season appearances so far, he'll be worth consideration as a pivot option in deeper fantasy formats if Golden is unavailable Thursday.