Dontayvion Wicks

Dontayvion Wicks News: Clicks in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Wicks was targeted seven times and had three receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 34-0 victory over the Saints.

Wicks did not do much after finding the end zone on Green Bay's opening drive, but he did record his first touchdown since Week 7. Wicks has gotten more involved after a quiet midseason stretch, and he could be busier than he has been in Week 17 if fellow wideout Christian Watson (knee) is unable to go.

Dontayvion Wicks
Green Bay Packers

