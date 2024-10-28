Dontayvion Wicks News: Draws just two targets

Wicks was targeted twice and caught two passes for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Jaguars.

Wicks found the end zone for the fourth time this season his last time out, but he did not do much for fantasy players that included him in Week 8 lineups. Wicks remain capable of producing when given the opportunity, but he has had fewer of those of late, as since injuring his shoulder in Week 6 his snap count has taken a noticeable hit. Wicks could get back on track in Week 9 against a Lions team that has allowed opposing wideouts to rack up a league-high 124 receptions, but his prospects will take a hit if starting quarterback Jordan Love (groin) is unable to go.