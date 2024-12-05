Dontayvion Wicks News: Four catches in division loss

Wicks secured four of five targets for 49 yards in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Wicks tied Tucker Kraft for second in targets and Christian Watson for the team lead in receptions, although he was a distant second to the latter in receiving yards. Nevertheless, it was notable that Wicks logged four more targets than No. 1 receiver Jayden Reed, who went without a catch. Wicks has back-to-back four-reception outings heading into a Week 15 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday night, Dec. 15, but he could be looking at a reduced role if Romeo Doubs (concussion) returns for that game.