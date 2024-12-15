Fantasy Football
Donte Jackson

Donte Jackson Injury: Done for Week 15 due to back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Jackson (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup versus Philadelphia, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson suffered a back injury while making a tackle early in the second quarter. The veteran cornerback was active prior to his exit, tallying three tackles in just over a period of play. James Pierre entered the contest in Jackson's stead.

Donte Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers

