Donte Jackson Injury: Done for Week 15 due to back injury
Jackson (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup versus Philadelphia, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson suffered a back injury while making a tackle early in the second quarter. The veteran cornerback was active prior to his exit, tallying three tackles in just over a period of play. James Pierre entered the contest in Jackson's stead.
