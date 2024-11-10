Fantasy Football
Donte Jackson headshot

Donte Jackson Injury: Exits Week 10 with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Washington due to a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was deemed questionable to return early in the fourth quarter. He had paid a visit to the medical tent in the third period before heading to the locker room. James Pierre has entered the game to play cornerback in Jackson's stead.

Donte Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers
