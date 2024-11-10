Donte Jackson Injury: Exits Week 10 with hamstring issue
Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Washington due to a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson was deemed questionable to return early in the fourth quarter. He had paid a visit to the medical tent in the third period before heading to the locker room. James Pierre has entered the game to play cornerback in Jackson's stead.
