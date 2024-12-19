Donte Jackson Injury: Iffy for Week 16 against Baltimore

Jackson (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson is working through a pinched nerve in his back that he suffered during Pittsburgh's Week 15 loss to Philadelphia. He was held out of walkthroughs Tuesday and Wednesday, but he managed to participate in Thursday's practice in a limited capacity to give himself a chance to play in Saturday's AFC North showdown. If Jackson isn't cleared to play, then James Pierre would be the top candidate to start at outside corner opposite Joey Porter.