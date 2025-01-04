Fantasy Football
Donte Jackson

Donte Jackson Injury: Not playing against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Jackson (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Jackson was limited in the last two practices of the week due to a lingering back issue, and he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play in Saturday's regular-season finale. Cory Trice will likely start at outside outside corner alongside Joey Porter, and the duo will be responsible for slowing down the superstar wideout duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Donte Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
