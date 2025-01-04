Donte Jackson Injury: Not playing against Cincinnati

Jackson (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Jackson was limited in the last two practices of the week due to a lingering back issue, and he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play in Saturday's regular-season finale. Cory Trice will likely start at outside outside corner alongside Joey Porter, and the duo will be responsible for slowing down the superstar wideout duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.