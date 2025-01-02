Donte Jackson Injury: Questionable to face Bengals

Jackson (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to a lingering back injury, which caused him to be limited in the final two practices of the week. The Steelers are getting Joey Porter back for Saturday's regular-season finale, so Cory Trice would likely fill in as the second starting outside corner if Jackson is unable to play.