Donte Jackson Injury: Questionable to face Bengals
Jackson (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to a lingering back injury, which caused him to be limited in the final two practices of the week. The Steelers are getting Joey Porter back for Saturday's regular-season finale, so Cory Trice would likely fill in as the second starting outside corner if Jackson is unable to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now