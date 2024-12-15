Donte Jackson Injury: Questionable to return Sunday
Jackson (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jackson suffered a back injury in the second quarter and needed assistance from the training staff to get off the field. If he's unable to return to the game, James Pierre stands to operate as the Steelers' starting cornerback opposite Joey Porter.
