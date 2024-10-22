Donte Jackson Injury: Shoulder injury considered minor

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Jackson (shoulder) is dealing with a "minor" injury that shouldn't impact his availability during Monday's game against the Giants, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was forced out of Sunday's win over the Jets due to a shoulder issue, but Pittsburgh doesn't anticipate him missing further time due to the injury. Prior to his early departure Week 7, Jackson had played over 80 percent of defensive snaps in each of his first six appearances.