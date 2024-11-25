Donte Jackson News: Corrals two turnovers Thursday

Jackson recorded three tackles (three solo), an interception and a fumble recovery during Thursday's 24-19 loss at Cleveland.

Jackson came up with his fourth interception of the season in Week 12, leaping in front of a third-down pass intended for Elijah Moore late in the fourth quarter. He also recovered a Cedric Tillman (concussion) fumble early in the third quarter. He'll have a tough assignment across from Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Cincinnati in Week 13.