Donte Jackson News: Grabs second pick of season

Jackson tallied four solo tackles and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Jackson picked off Dak Prescott late in the second quarter on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb, which halted the Cowboys' red zone drive. Jackson didn't register an interception across 16 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2023, but he's already got two picks through the first five games of the year. He's up to 17 tackles (11 solo), four passes defended and two interceptions on the season.