Donte Jackson News: Healthy and productive in 2025
Jackson finished the 2025 regular season with 24 tackles (16 solo) and 12 passes defensed, including four interceptions, over 17 games with the Chargers.
Jackson played in every game of the 2025 season, producing consistent results. The cornerback's four-interception total is the second best of his eight-year career, with only his 2024 season with the Steelers netting a higher total (five). Jackson has one more year on his contract with the Chargers and will likely continue as the starting outside cornerback for the team in 2026.
