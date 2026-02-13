Donte Jackson headshot

Donte Jackson News: Healthy and productive in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Jackson finished the 2025 regular season with 24 tackles (16 solo) and 12 passes defensed, including four interceptions, over 17 games with the Chargers.

Jackson played in every game of the 2025 season, producing consistent results. The cornerback's four-interception total is the second best of his eight-year career, with only his 2024 season with the Steelers netting a higher total (five). Jackson has one more year on his contract with the Chargers and will likely continue as the starting outside cornerback for the team in 2026.

Donte Jackson
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donte Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donte Jackson See More
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
37 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
38 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Christmas and Saturday Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Christmas and Saturday Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
51 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
53 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
55 days ago