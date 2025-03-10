Fantasy Football
Donte Jackson headshot

Donte Jackson News: Inking deal with Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 10:01am

Jackson has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The LSU product is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, recording 38 total tackles and eight passes defended, including a career-high five interceptions, over 15 regular-season games with the Steelers in 2024. With Jackson now in Los Angeles, he's expected to start as one of the team's top outside cornerbacks in 2025.

