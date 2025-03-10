Fantasy Football
Donte Jackson headshot

Donte Jackson News: Inks deal with Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 1:35pm

Jackson signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Chargers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The LSU product is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, recording 38 total tackles and eight passes defended, including a career-high five interceptions, over 15 regular-season games with the Steelers in 2024. With Jackson now in Los Angeles, he's expected to start opposite Kristian Fulton as part of the Chargers' top cornerback duo in 2025.

