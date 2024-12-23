Donte Jackson News: Logs full practice Monday

Jackson (back) logged a full practice listing in Monday's walk-through ahead of the Steelers' Week 17 game against the Chiefs, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson looks good to go now ahead of Pittsburgh's soon-approaching game against Kansas City on Christmas Day. The starting cornerback was inactive for his first matchup of the season in this past Saturday's loss versus the Ravens. He likely won't miss back-to-back games, barring any major setbacks, entering Week 17 as the interception leader (five) for the Steelers.