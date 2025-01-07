Donte Jackson News: Logs full practice Tuesday

Jackson (back) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Jackson wasn't able to play in the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Bengals due to a back injury. His full participation in Pittsburgh's official practice of the week indicates that he has moved past the injury and should be able to play in the wild-card game against Baltimore on Saturday. Jackson played 15 games in the regular season as the starting outside corner opposite Joey Porter, and the former finished with 38 tackles (28 solo), eight pass defenses (including five interceptions) and one fumble recovery.