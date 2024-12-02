Donte Jackson News: Snatches interception in win
Jackson recorded an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.
Jackson picked off Joe Burrow on a tipped ball in the third quarter, recording an interception for the second straight week and fifth time overall in 2024. The cornerback has also added 29 total tackles (20 solo), eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery over 12 games this season.
