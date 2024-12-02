Fantasy Football
Donte Jackson headshot

Donte Jackson News: Snatches interception in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Jackson recorded an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Jackson picked off Joe Burrow on a tipped ball in the third quarter, recording an interception for the second straight week and fifth time overall in 2024. The cornerback has also added 29 total tackles (20 solo), eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery over 12 games this season.

Donte Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers
