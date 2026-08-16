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Dont'e Thornton Injury: Misses reps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Thornton (undisclosed) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Thornton was present at the Raiders' facility doing work off to the side out of pads. The wide receiver missed Thursday's preseason opener against the Cardinals and will continue to miss valuable reps as he recovers from a minor issue. The missed reps allow Malik Benson and Jack Bech to extend their lead in the competition for the No. 3 receiver spot, with Benson in particular pulling ahead as he continues to see reps with the first-team offense.

Dont'e Thornton
Las Vegas Raiders
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