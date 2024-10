Armstrong hurt his ribs Sunday versus Baltimore and is questionable to return.

Armstrong was hurt in the first half, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return to the game. The defensive end has been a key part of the Commanders' pass rush this season, playing over half of the team's defensive snaps in each contest coming into Sunday and tallying 3.0 sacks. Javontae Jean-Baptiste could see more action if Armstrong doesn't return Sunday.