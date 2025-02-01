Dorance Armstrong News: Logs 5.0 sacks for new team in 2024

Armstrong registered 39 tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, along with a defensed pass and two forced fumbles over 16 regular-season games in 2024.

After spending his first six NFL campaigns with Dallas, Armstrong signed a three-year contract with Washington last March. The defensive end logged a career-high 592 defensive snaps and 39 stops in his first season with the Commanders, though his sacks total dropped from 7.5 last season to 5.0 in 2024. However, Armstrong upped his game in the playoffs, recording 3.5 sacks over Washington's three contests. He'll likely retain a key role in 2025 and will look to carry over his strong postseason performance into more consistent production throughout the campaign.