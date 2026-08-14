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Dorance Armstrong News: Suspended to start season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:15pm

The NFL suspended Armstrong for the first game of the regular season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Armstrong will miss Week 1 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The announcement did not specify the reason for the violation, but it could be related to the linebacker's May arrest on charges of assault and resisting arrest. Armstrong came off the active/PUP list last Friday after finally recovering from the knee injury he suffered during Week 7 of the 2025 season. The 23-year-old participated in all seven games before going down, so it is expected he will be a key piece of the Commanders' 2026 depth once he serves his suspension.

Dorance Armstrong
Washington Commanders
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