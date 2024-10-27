Dorance Armstrong News: Will suit up against Chicago

Armstrong (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Armstrong injured his ribs in Week 6 against the Ravens, which was severe enough for him to be sidelined against the Panthers in Week 7. The 2018 fourth-round pick was limited in practice all week, and while he's unlikely to be at 100 percent health, he'll suit up for Sunday's contest. Armstrong has logged 12 tackles (four solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble through six regular-season games.