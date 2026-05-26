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Dorian Strong Injury: Sheds neck brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 12:54pm

Strong was spotted at Buffalo's OTAs on Tuesday without a neck brace, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

It appears Strong is still nursing his neck injury, as he wasn't participating in Tuesday's voluntary OTAs. However, the fact that he's no longer wearing a neck brace is an encouraging sign for his recovery ahead of the 2026 season. The 2025 sixth-round pick from Virginia Tech appeared in four regular-season games during his rookie campaign, recording 10 total tackles across 133 total snaps (87 on defense, 46 on special teams).

Dorian Strong
Buffalo Bills
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