Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday
Thompson-Robinson (calf) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Jameis Winston (right shoulder), who was the Browns' emergency No. 3 quarterback for this past weekend's loss to the Bengals. The status of both signal-callers is thus worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches.
