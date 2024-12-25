Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dorian Thompson-Robinson headshot

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Thompson-Robinson (calf) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to Jameis Winston (right shoulder), who was the Browns' emergency No. 3 quarterback for this past weekend's loss to the Bengals. The status of both signal-callers is thus worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now