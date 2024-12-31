Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Limited to start Week 18 prep

Thompson-Robinson (calf) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thompson-Robinson suffered the calf injury in the Browns' Week 16 loss to the Bengals, but after opening Week 17 prep with a pair of limited practices, he upgraded to full participation Friday before heading into last Sunday's game against the Dolphins without a designation. While making a second straight start in Cleveland's 20-3 loss to Miami, Thompson-Robinson struggled to move the offense, completing just 24 of 47 passes for 170 yards, no touchdowns and one interception to go with 10 yards and a lost fumble on four carries. The calf issue shouldn't prevent Thompson-Robinson from being available Saturday in Baltimore, though head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier Tuesday that he's still deciding on a Week 18 starter and could end up using both Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe in the season finale, per Cabot.