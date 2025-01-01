Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Listed as limited

Thompson-Robinson (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thompson-Robinson played through the same calf injury during Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami, completing 24 of 47 passes for 170 yards and an interception while running four times for 10 yards (and losing a fumble). Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he's unsure about his Week 18 starter and may use both Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe under center.