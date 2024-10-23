Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury: Won't start Week 8

Thompson-Robinson (finger) won't start Sunday's game against the Ravens, as Jameis Winston is instead on track to step in under center in place of the injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles) in Week 8, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After slotting third on the depth chart behind Watson and Winston to begin the season, Thompson-Robinson was active as the No. 2 quarterback for this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals, while Winston was inactive as the emergency No. 3 option. Thrust into action when Watson suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles' tendon late in the second quarter, Thompson-Robinson went on to complete 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions while rushing three times for 44 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with a tendon injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand. Winston took the field for the Browns' final drive and will now draw the start Week 8, but Thompson-Robinson could be a candidate to supplant him once he makes a full recovery from the injury. The finger issue won't require surgery and isn't considered a major concern for Thompson-Robinson, who could still be available in a backup capacity Sunday. The Browns signed Bailey Zappe on Tuesday, giving the team another option to back up Winston if Thompson-Robinson isn't healthy enough to do so.