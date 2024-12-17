Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Confirmed to start Week 16

Thompson-Robinson confirmed that Tuesday that he's been named the Browns' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. "Obviously excited for the opportunity," Thompson-Robinson said, while speaking to media at a charity event. "Still going to prepare and study the same way I do every week, and looking to go out there and get a win."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will presumably address the change at quarterback when he speaks to the media Wednesday, but the Browns will turn the offense over to Thompson-Robinson after Winston went 2-5 over his seven starts and threw eight interceptions over then last three games alone. Thompson-Robinson -- who came on in relief of a struggling Winston for the Browns' final two possessions of Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs -- has made 12 career appearances (three starts) across two seasons, rushing 20 times for 125 yards and completing 51.4 percent of his passes for 540 yards, one touchdown and seven interceptions. While Thompson-Robinson brings intriguing rushing ability to the table, he hasn't shown much aptitude as a passer, and the Browns could opt for a more conservative, run-heavy game plan to limit the risk of turnovers that have plagued the offense in recent weeks. Even in a favorable matchup against a Bengals defense that has routinely surrendered big yardage and point totals all season, Thompson-Robinson still represents a low-end fantasy option at quarterback.