Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dorian Thompson-Robinson headshot

Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Mops up blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Thompson-Robinson went 0-for-1 in Sunday's 35-14 loss to New Orleans in Week 11.

Thompson-Robinson entered the game for Cleveland's final drive, which was a three-and-out with an incomplete pass and two runs. Starter Jameis Winston threw for 395 yards and woke up a dormant passing offense for the second time in three weeks. That suggests Winston will stay on as the starter for now, but the organization may want to get a fuller look at Thompson-Robinson before this disappointing season ends.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now