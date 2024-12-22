Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Pair of picks in starting debut

Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of 34 passes for 157 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding nine carries for 49 yards in the Browns' 24-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Thompson-Robinson and the Browns' offense as a whole got a big boost on the first play from scrimmage when Jerome Ford ripped off a 66-yard run up the gut of the Bengals' defense. However, in a sign of what type of day it would be for Cleveland, D'Onta Foreman subsequently fumbled at the goal line on that possession and Thompson-Robinson could only help his team to 10 net offensive yards the rest of the first half. The second-year signal-caller then short-circuited consecutive third-quarter drives with interceptions, the first which came in the end zone. Thompson-Robinson did make plenty of positive plays with his legs and displayed decent command of the offense by connecting with six different targets, but he'll need to eliminate the mistakes to give his team a better chance in a Week 17 home matchup against the Dolphins, a game that head coach Kevin Stefanski committed to having Thompson-Robinson start per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, provided the minor calf issue the young quarterback suffered on the game's opening drive doesn't prevent him from doing so.