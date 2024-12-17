Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Replacing Winston as starter

Thompson-Robinson is expected to replace Jameis Winston as the Browns' starting quarterback in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

Though Winston has breathed life into a stagnant Cleveland passing attack since taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles) as the team's starter beginning in Week 8, he's also been mistake-prone. After throwing a trio of interceptions -- including two in the end zone -- in Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs, Winston was pulled from the game midway through the fourth quarter in favor of Thompson-Robinson, who completed four of nine pass attempts for 18 yards and an interception to go with 16 yards on three carries during the Browns' final two possessions. With a 1:7 TD:INT over 12 career appearances (three starts) through two seasons in the league, Thompson-Robinson hasn't been immune to sloppy play either, the 3-11 Browns are presumably eager to get an extended evaluation of the 25-year-old as the season winds down to determine if he's a long-term fit on the roster. While he brings much more rushing upside to the table than Winston, Thompson-Robinson likely represents a major downgrade for the Cleveland passing game and makes pass catchers such as Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and David Njoku (hamstring) difficult to deploy in fantasy lineups with much confidence.