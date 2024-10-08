Fantasy Football
Dorian Williams News: Dozen more tackles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 8, 2024

Williams recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) and one fumble recovery in the Bills' loss to the Texans on Sunday.

A third-round pick in 2023, Williams has taken over as a starter in his second pro season. His 11 solo tackles Sunday marked a new career-high, and Williams has double-digit tackles in four straight contests. He's up to an NFL-best 54 tackles this season, with 35 of them being of the solo variety. Williams has added two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

