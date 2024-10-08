Dorian Williams News: Dozen more tackles in defeat

Williams recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) and one fumble recovery in the Bills' loss to the Texans on Sunday.

A third-round pick in 2023, Williams has taken over as a starter in his second pro season. His 11 solo tackles Sunday marked a new career-high, and Williams has double-digit tackles in four straight contests. He's up to an NFL-best 54 tackles this season, with 35 of them being of the solo variety. Williams has added two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.