Dorian Williams News: Logs 117 tackles in sophomore year

Williams played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 117 tackles (68 solo), one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He added seven tackles (six solo) across the Bills' three playoff games.

The 2023 third-round pick started in the first 11 games of the regular season due to the absence of Matt Milano, who began the campaign on injured reserve while recovering from a right leg fracture that he suffered in October 2023. Williams took advantage of the opportunity, recording 97 tackles (59 solo) over that span while logging double-digit tackles in six games. He moved back to a rotational role following Buffalo's Week 12 bye after Milano was activated off IR, but Williams' play in 2024 gives him a strong case of being an every-down linebacker for the 2025 season. Williams will have a chance to earn that role when training camp starts in July.