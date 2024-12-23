Dorian Williams News: Tallies eight tackles sans Milano

Williams registered eight tackles (six solo) during the Bills' 24-21 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Williams saw extended playing time at linebacker Sunday due to Matt Milano (biceps) being sidelined with an injury. Williams finished Sunday's game tied with Cole Bishop as Buffalo's second-leading tackler behind Terrel Bernard (12). Bernard is now up to 108 tackles (65 solo), one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries through 15 regular-season games.