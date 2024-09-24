Dorian Williams: Stays busy vs. Jacksonville

Williams accrued 11 tackles (eight solo) in Monday's 47-10 victory over the Jaguars.

Williams saw less snaps on defense Monday than he did in each of the first two games of the regular season, but that was due to game script as Buffalo rested its starters in the fourth quarter. Williams still managed to lead the Bills in tackling, and his 30 total tackles is tied with Panthers' Shaq Thompson for 10th in the NFL through the first three games of the regular season. Williams has firmly entrenched himself in the starting linebacker corps while Matt Milano continues to recover from a torn biceps he sustained during training camp.