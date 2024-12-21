Doug Kramer Injury: Now questionable for Week 16

The Bears added Kramer (shoulder) to the injury report Saturday, listing him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Kramer has appeared in all 14 games this season, seeing 84 snaps on offense and another 44 on special teams. The interior lineman has yet to make a start, but losing him would be a hit to Chicago's depth, as it would leave only Chris Glaser as the top center and guard backup.