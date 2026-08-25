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Drake Jackson Injury: Heads to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Jackson (hamstring) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Monday.

Jackson is in line to miss the season if he remains with the Commanders. He played in three games with the team last season, recording three tackles.

Drake Jackson
Washington Commanders
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