Drake Jackson News: Re-ups with Washington
Jackson agreed to a one-year extension with the Commanders on Thursday, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jackson appeared in three regular-season games with Washington in 2025 and recorded three tackles (one solo). He's likely to remain in a backup role while contributing on special teams during his age-25 season in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Jackson See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Monday Night MatchupsSeptember 14, 2023
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Analysis: Week 1 ReviewSeptember 11, 2023
-
Team Previews
2022 San Francisco 49ers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and MoreJuly 27, 2022
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: Final Two-Round MockApril 28, 2022
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: Two-Round MockApril 19, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Jackson See More