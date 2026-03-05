Drake Jackson headshot

Drake Jackson News: Re-ups with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Jackson agreed to a one-year extension with the Commanders on Thursday, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson appeared in three regular-season games with Washington in 2025 and recorded three tackles (one solo). He's likely to remain in a backup role while contributing on special teams during his age-25 season in 2026.

Drake Jackson
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Jackson See More
NFL Game Previews: Monday Night Matchups
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Night Matchups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
September 14, 2023
IDP Analysis: Week 1 Review
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 1 Review
Author Image
Dan Marcus
September 11, 2023
2022 San Francisco 49ers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2022 San Francisco 49ers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Josh Fathollahi
July 27, 2022
NFL Draft: Final Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
April 28, 2022
NFL Draft: Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
April 19, 2022