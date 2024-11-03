Drake London Injury: Exits Sunday's game
London was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, London caught both of his targets for 27 yards and a TD. In his absence, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge and Casey Washington are available to handle the Falcons' wideout duties.
