Drake London Injury: Hurts hamstring in Week 16

London sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

When London departed early in the fourth quarter, he had five catches (on eight targets) for 59 yards, marking his sixth consecutive contest with at least 50 receiving yards. As long as London is sidelined, the Falcons' receiving corps Sunday will be composed of Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge and Chris Blair.