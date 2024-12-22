Fantasy Football
Drake London

Drake London Injury: Injury doesn't seem to be serious

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 1:46pm

Coach Raheem Morris said London could have re-entered Sunday's 34-7 win against the Giants after suffering a hamstring injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons had the game well in hand at the time London exited early in the fourth quarter, so the team seemingly exercised caution with their top wide receiver. He finished Week 16 action with five catches (on eight targets) for 59 yards. With a matchup versus the Commanders next Sunday, London's health could receive some clarity when Atlanta posts its first injury report of the week Wednesday.

Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
