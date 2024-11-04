Fantasy Football
Drake London Injury: Likely dealing with hip pointer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 9:16am

London is believed to have sustained a right hip pointer in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A hip pointer isn't considered a long-term injury, but if the diagnosis is confirmed when London undergoes further testing Monday, he could be at risk of missing the Falcons' Week 10 game in New Orleans next Sunday. London was forced out of the Week 9 win in the first quarter after landing hard on his hip on a nine-yard touchdown reception.

