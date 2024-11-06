Fantasy Football
Drake London Injury: Listed as limited Wednesday

Published on November 6, 2024

London (hip) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

London was contained to just one quarter of action this past Sunday against the Cowboys due to what eventually was deemed to be a hip pointer, leaving him day-to-day. The Falcons didn't practice Wednesday, so he'll need to use sessions Thursday and Friday in order to prove his level of health in advance of Sunday's contest at New Orleans.

