Drake London Injury: Listed as questionable

London (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

London missed the final three quarters of last week's game after suffering a hip pointer on an early TD catch, and he's now been a limited participant in each subsequent practice. Reports from Thursday's practice suggested he looked comfortable running routes, with London then saying afterward that he planned to play if the team would let him. The decision may come down to a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, with KhaDarel Hodge expected to pick up most of London's usual snaps if the star wideout ends up inactive.