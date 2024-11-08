Drake London Injury: Looking good for Sunday

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after Friday's practice that he "felt good" about London (hip) playing Sunday against the Saints, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

London is listed as questionable for the game after being a limited practice participant throughout the week. The optimism for Morris is a good sign but doesn't necessarily preclude a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.