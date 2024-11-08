Fantasy Football
Drake London headshot

Drake London Injury: Looking good for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after Friday's practice that he "felt good" about London (hip) playing Sunday against the Saints, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

London is listed as questionable for the game after being a limited practice participant throughout the week. The optimism for Morris is a good sign but doesn't necessarily preclude a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.

Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
