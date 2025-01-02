Drake London Injury: Remains limited by knee issue

London was limited at Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London also had some practice restrictions last week due to the same health concern, but he practiced fully to end Week 17 prep and didn't have a designation ahead of this past Sunday's game wt Washington, when he hauled in seven of 13 targets for 106 yards. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he follows a similar pattern for Week 18 action.